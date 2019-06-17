BRADFORD — Nancy Nadine Lavey, 81, of Bradford, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home.

Nadine was born in Covington, Miami County on March 8, 1938, to the (late) Ralph and Loa Faye (King) Caldwell. She was a graduate of Newton High School, Class of 1956; retired from the U.S. Postal Service; worked in the florist business for many years; attended the Bradford Church of the Brethren; loved her crafts, which included sewing, crocheting and needlepoint; enjoyed putting difficult puzzles together; took a trip with her daughter to Mount Rushmore last year; and her husband, Dean and she loved to take cruises.

She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life for 52 years, her husband, Emeral Dean Lavey, who passed away in 2008; granddaughter, Rachel Maxwell; and son-in-law, Carl Hoeflich.

Nadine is survived by her children, Pamela and Robert "Ed" Maxwell of Tipp City, Paula Hoeflich of Bradford, John and Michelle Lavey of Bradford; nine grandchildren, Blake and Amy Maxwell, Paige Maxwell and John Patterson, Ciara and Mitchell Dunlap, Sophie Lavey, Molli Lavey, Rachel Lavey, and Rebekah Lavey, Jamie and Heather Maxwell of Troy, Rob Maxwell of Troy; seven great-grandchildren, Robert Maxwell, Jett Maxwell, Presley Maxwell, and Mallory Maxwell, Justin Maxwell, Lucas Maxwell, and Carson Maxwell; two brothers and sister-in-law, Gerald Caldwell of Bradford, Sam and Darlene Caldwell of Piqua; three sisters, Patty Stager of Greenville, Lois Caldwell of Bradford, Sally Adams of Piqua; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Interment Greenville Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation 5-8 p.m.Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, 1306 Garbry Road, Piqua, OH 45356. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com