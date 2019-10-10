GREENVILLE — Naomi Fae Fields Brown, 91, born September 26, 1928, entered her heavenly home on the evening of October 8, 2019, in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Blairsville, Georgia with her family by her side.

Naomi had an amazing love for her savior, Jesus Christ, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, Georgia where she sang in the Sanctuary Choir.

She was a loving wife of the late Cletus William Brown of Arcanum, Ohio. Naomi dearly loved and was a devoted, caring, actively involved grandmother to her six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She lit up any room she entered. As a 1946 Gettysburg High School Alumni, she often talked about her days marching in the band as one of the flag twirlers. She later studied at Bliss Business College at Columbus, and received her associates degree at Edison College. Naomi's business career included employment with Ramco Motors and Sanco Products in Ohio. In Georgia, she was a secretary to the professors at Luther Rice Seminary, Lithonia, Georgia.

She is survived by her children, daughter Julia Brown Duff, son Steven William Brown (wife Vida Struogiene Brown), son Danny Lee Brown (wife Tamara Lynn McClanahan Brown), granddaughters Holly Brown Preston, Heidi Brown Thomas (husband Chuck Thomas), grandsons Thomas Jeremiah Duff (wife Kaitlyn Weber Duff), Matthew Conrad Brown (wife Lindsey Miller Brown), Alexander William Brown, David Leland Brown (wife Tabitha Richter Brown), great granddaughters Paige Katherine Thomas, Alesyn Ruth Brown, Avery Alysabeth Thomas, Juliet Naomi Brown and great grandsons William Tyler Preston, Derek Michael Preston, Andrew Charles Thomas, Leland Cletus Brown and Thomas Jacob Duff. She is reunited in heaven with her father Leon Emerson Fields, mother Goldie Mae Bolinger Fields and husband Cletus William Brown.

Services will be held Saturday, October 12 at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. with the funeral following with a gravesite service at Abbottsville Cem.etery at 3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com