CELINA – Ned B. Hemmelgarn, 71, of Celina, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 14, 1949 in Burkettsville, to the late Harold and Alma (Kremer) Hemmelgarn.

He married Kathleen M. Baltes on Dec. 20, 1969 at St. Bernards Church in Burkettsville, and she survives, living in Celina. Also surviving are their children, Leslie (Jeff) Hobbs of Englewood, Brian (Lizbeth) Hemmelgarn of Springboro, Steve (Paula) Hemmelgarn of New Bremen, Erin Hemmelgarn of Findlay and Joel (Miranda) Hemmelgarn of Celina; eight grandchildren, Alexandria and Jacob Hobbs, Livia and Gabe Hemmelgarn, Jim, Will and Lilly Hemmelgarn and Naomi Hemmelgarn. He is also survived by five siblings; Lowell (Carolyn) Hemmelgarn of Greenville, Trish (Jerry) Osterholt of St. Henry, Fred Hemmelgarn of Coldwater, Grace (Ken) Tobe of Ft. Recovery and Mary (Louis) Bergman of Greenville.

Ned was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law Doris Hemmelgarn.

A graduate of St. Henry High School, Ned also graduated from the University of Dayton in 1971. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and after four years of service, he was discharged honorably, as a Signal Corp Lieutenant. He retired in 2009 after 34 years of service at the Community Bank. After retirement Ned was employed by the Kaup Pharmacy in Ft. Recovery.

Ned was active in the community being recognized as the 1991 Celina Citizen of the YEAR. He was on the Lake Festival Chairmanships and a long-term treasurer for the Combined Service Appeals. He was a Past President and a member of the Celina Lions Club, a member of the Celina Eagles, Knights of Columbus Council #1800, American Legion Post #210 in Celina and a member of the Mercer County Sportsmen's Association. He coached many children through the Celina Recreational Department and the YMCA. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, serving as an usher and on the initial Endowment Fund Committee. During his retirement years, he enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Citizens and with family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Fr. Kenneth Schnipke C.PP.S. officiating. Private Family interment of Ned's remains will be held on Friday, in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina, with Military Honors. Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and from 9-10 a.m., Thursday, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. American Legion Post #210 membership services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and the Knights of Columbus Council #1800 prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Endowment Fund 229 W. Anthony St. Celina, Ohio 45822 or the Mercer County Sportsmen's Association 6876 Anderson Rd. Celina, Ohio 45822. Condolences may be shared with the family on-line at LehanmDzendzelFH.com.