GREENVILLE – Neil E. Isch, 71, of Greenville, died peacefully at his home at 8:28 a.m. Friday March 20, 2020. Neil was born March 21, 1948 in Norwalk, Ohio and the son of the late Rev. Fred C. and Dorothy H. (Kniss) Isch Sr.

He was retired from the former Corning Inc. of Greenville beginning employment there in 1971. Also a member of the Ansonia First Church of God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Brother Fred Isch Jr and Sister Donna Jean Isch.

Neil is survived by his wife Nancy (Durr) Isch of Greenville. They were married November 10, 1967. Also daughter Michelle (Bob) Miller of Greenville; grandchildren Addison (Allie) Miller and Abigail Miller; brother Brian Isch of Grand Rapids, Michigan; sisters-in-law Becky Gessler and Carol Durr both of Greenville as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current conditions of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the family will be having a Private Service in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Doug Klinsing officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbottsville Cemetery. Visitation will be private as well.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County 1350 North Broadway Greenville, Ohio, 45331.

