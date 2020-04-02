ARCANUM — Neil Frederick Stump, age 74, passed on to be with his true love LaJeanne on April 1, 2020, at his home in Arcanum, Ohio.

He is survived by his children and their wives, Jim and Rebecca Stump, Christopher and Kristie Stump, and Brian and Sharon Stump; his brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Wilma Stump; and brother-in-law and sister, Tom and Jan Jehn. He will always be remembered for entertaining his grandchildren, Anthony, Ben, Victoria, Brittany, Karr, Anna, Abigail, and Alexster as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was most excited to welcome into the world his new great-grandson Theo this coming week.

He was a lover of guns, fishing, fixing things, and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. He was a pharmacist for most of his life and owned his own business Fox Pharmacy. Once he retired, he found his enjoyment playing with his dog Junior and watching ME TV. He enjoyed science fiction and adventure movies, listening to Rush Limbaugh, and occasionally an Ohio State Football Game. He was always there with a listening ear, and a helpful heart.

A special thank-you to the State of the Heart Hospice team during his final days for their loving daily care and support. We would like to extend our gratitude toward Kreitzer Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this time.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be given to St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 131 E 4th St., Greenville, OH 45331.

Due to national health concerns, and Ohio's temporary ordinances, funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences and donations can be may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.