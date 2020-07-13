SIDNEY — Neva A. (Francis) Hager, 66, of Sidney passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:55 AM at Sidney Care Center.

She was born on January 15, 1954 in Miami County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph J. Francis and Aleatha Offenbacher.

On May 21, 1988, Neva married Ricky Hager, who preceded her in death September 21, 2019.

She is survived by three children, Tara (Denny) Poling of Celina, Ricky Hager Jr. and John Hager both of Sidney; two grandchildren, DJ and Abi; two great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Braxtyn and three siblings, Stephen (Shari) Francis of Germantown, TN and Beverly (James) Myers and June Ann Penny both of Sidney.

Neva was preceded in death by step-mother, Joan Francis and brother, Joseph Francis Jr.

Mrs. Hager was a former Production Worker at Evenflo Co. Inc. Neva enjoyed to crochet in her spare time and joy ride in her 1969 Camaro.

She also enjoyed riding her motorcycle. Neva loved spending time with her family and dog, Great Dane Harley.

No services are to be held. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney.

