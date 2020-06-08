NEW MADISON —Nevin D. Miller, age 80, of New Madison, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Friday June 5, 2020, at the Village Green of Greenville.

Nevin was born May 18, 1940, in Glen Karn, Ohio, and the son of the late Alonzo and Laura Edith (Brewer) Miller.

He retired in 2005 from ITW (Hobart) of Troy, where he had been employed for 38 years. Nevin was a 1958 graduate of Westmont High School, a member of the Eagles Lodge of Greenville, an avid gardener, enjoyed raising rabbits and showing draft horses. He loved spending time with his family, particularly his grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Ford) Miller, Dec. 2, 2016. They were married July 8, 1967. Also a sister Cynthia Miller.

Nevin is survived by his children, Lonnie (Tammy) Miller of New Madison, and daughter, Luann (Jim) Mann of Greenville; grandchildren Kaylin (Jason) Henninger, Trever (Mickala) Mann, Samantha Miller and Rachel Miller; great-grandchildren Ellie and Ainsley Henninger and Kinley Mann; sisters Lavonne Pierson of Middletown and Evelyn Bonfiglio of Greenville; brothers Galen (Karen) Miller of Palestine and Marvin (Orvilene) Miller of Greenville as well as and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Jefferson, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County, Alzheimer's Associations or Tri-Village Rescue.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com. Nevin's family would like to thank all of the health care providers who have been involved with his care over the past year