UNION CITY, Ind. — Nicholas Lee Dotson, 40, of Union City, Ind., passed away Thursday afternoon, August 1, 2019 at Reid Health and Hospital of Richmond, Ind. He was born December 15, 1978, in Greenville, the son of Mark A. Dotson and Debbie (Staley) Landis.

Nick enjoyed practicing at the shooting range, playing golf and most of all, spending time with his children and family.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Michelle (Rose) Dotson; three daughters, Julie A. Roseberrry, Cerenity Dotson and Cloey Dotson; his mother, Debbie Landis (husband, Greg); a brother, Jerome Dotson; three sisters, Mindy Bensman (husband, Alan), Kendra McNutt (Ozzy) and Jessica Landis; step-mother, Joyce Dotson; and numerous nieces. He was preceded in death by his father; and his father-in-law, Jeffery Rose.

A memorial celebration of life gathering will be 5 p.m. Friday, August 9, at the American Legion Community Room, Union City, Ind. There will be a private family graveside service. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com