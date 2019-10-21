SRANTON, Calif. — Nola Everance Shields, 99, of Stanton, California (formerly of Greenville) passed away peacefully at 6:15 p.m. on September 21, 2019, at her residence in Rountree Gardens Nursing Home. Born on October 17, 1919, in Greenville, she was one of 8 children born to the late Virgil and Uree (Brodrick) Boli. Nola was a 1937 graduate of Greenville High School. She then married the love of her life, Harold Shields in 1941 and they moved to California in the early 1940's after he returned home from serving in the United States Navy. She was an accountant for the Torrance Board of Education, and absolutely loved her job. Nola was a member of "Circle of Friends" in West Anaheim, California. She loved to go on "driving adventures", reading, admiring her rose garden and bushes, and visiting her "happy place" at Disney Land. She will truly be missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings Velma (Boli) Jones; Eugene Boli; Bernard Boli; Dorothy Boli; V. Ray Boli; Charlene Boli; Nancy Boli- Augustine: she will be laid to rest next to her late husband Harold Shields.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews: brother-in-law Neil Augustine: her loving great-nephew Derek Gruber, who was her helper and her friend.

Friends may call on the family from 12-2 p.m., Sunday, October 27, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Marshall Gipe presiding. Burial at OakGrove Cemetery, Ft. Jefferson, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzhiemers Association, or Nurses Plus Hospice – 11060 East Artesia Blv, Suite C, Cerritos, California, 90703- Online Condolences www.zecharbailey.com.