UNION CITY, Ind. — Norbert Francis Frantz Jr., 75, of Union City, Ind., passed away as the result of a car accident Monday April 27, 2020.

Norbert was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Versailles, Ohio, the son of the late Norbert F. and Lillian Wright Frantz Sr.

He was a 1962 graduate of Greenville High School where he taught auto mechanics. He was a member of the VFW# 7084 of Union City and Eagles Lodge of Greenville, Ohio. Norbert loved people and spending time with his family and grandchildren at their pond on the farm.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Jackie Moore Frantz; children, Brenda Frant, Troy, Ohio, Tracey (Rocky) Bowermaster, Piqua, Ohio, Heather (Marc) Robershaw-Eugene, Ore., Brian Frantz, Union City, Ind., Julia (John) Byrd, Union City, Ind.; eight grandchildren, Rochele (Jerald) Sherman, Brandon (Samantha) Apple, Devon Bowermaster, Kayla Bowermaster, Maya Robershaw, Dallas Frantz, Rilynn Wysong, Grant Frantz; 6 Great Grandchildren; Special Friend, Karen Hill; many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Preceded by parents; five sisters, Martha Kunkler, Emrita Bergman, Millie Lee, Norma Bettinger, Patricia Bruggeman.

A public graveside service will be held Monday May 4, 11 a.m. in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Union City, Ind., with Father Peter Logsdon officiating. There will be no public calling Hours but there will be a Mass to be done at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com