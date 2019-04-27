CHICKASAW - Norbert "Butch" Garman, 89, of Chickasaw, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

He was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Egypt,to the late August and Francis (Voskuhl) Garman. On July 28, 1954, he married Priscilla Hein in St. Sebastian. She preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2012.

He is survived by children Steve and Robin Garman, Chickasaw, Deb and Rod Poziwilko, Berrien Center, Mich,, Sue Wehrman, Piqua, Bill and Jean Garman, Maria Stein, Bob and Debbie Garman, St. Henry, and Becky and Steven Olberding, Minster; 15 grandchildren; 17great-grandchildren; brother, Charles "Doc" Garman, New Bremen; sister Patti Stachler, Philothea; in-laws Mary Ann Garman, Chickasaw, Irene Hein, Ft. Recovery and Margie Bertke, Celina.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, five sisters and four in-laws.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, Chickasaw and was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. and a member of the VFW, Chickasaw, American Legion, Maria Stein.

Butch retired after 44 years at Minster Machine.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, Chickasaw with theRev. Tom Brenberger as celebrant. Burial will follow with full military honors in Precious Blood Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 29 and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation to be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences may be made at www.hogenkampfh.com.