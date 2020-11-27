VERSAILLES — Norma E. Hemmelgarn, age 90, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away at 10:35 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her residence.

Norma was born Mar. 20, 1930, in Shelby County to the late Julius and Ruth (Henry) Gaier. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald F. "Jerry" Hemmelgarn on Aug. 9, 2019, whom she married June 27, 1951; son, Larry Hemmelgarn; and daughter-in-law, Leetta Hemmelgarn.

Norma is survived by her children, Mike Hemmelgarn of Versailles, Rose and Don Lucas of Versailles, Tom and Sonya Hemmelgarn of Dayton, and Margie Mayhew and fiancé, Mark Siegel of Versailles; daughter-in-law, Dana Hemmelgarn of Tennessee; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Bensman of Ft. Loramie; brother, Ralph Gaier of Ft. Loramie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. The family will not be receiving friends at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com