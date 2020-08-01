GREENVILLE — Norma Jane Roth, age 87, of Greenville, Ohio, and formerly of Ansonia passed away at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community of Greenville.

Norma was born May 10, 1933, in New Carlisle, Ohio, and the daughter of the late Cline and Mary (Bowman) Wray.

She was a member of the Shady Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Union City, Ohio

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Dale L. Roth, Nov. 9, 1988; and her sister Elizabeth Roth.

Norma is survived by her children, Michael R. (Barb) Roth of Ansonia, Alexa J. (Kirt) Clark and Mitchell (Judy) Roth, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Matthew Sanner, Timothy Sanner, Allyson (Mike) Phelan, Ashlynn (Derek) Beisner and Ben (Megan) Hart; great-grandchildren, Kash Mitchell Phelan, Ella Hart and Caroline Hart; brother Ezra (Beverly) Wray of Greenville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Shady Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 1887 Beamsville-Union City Road, Union City, Ohio, with the Home Brethren officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Brethren Retirement Community Resident's Aid Fund. Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.