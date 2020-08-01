1/
Norma Jane Roth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — Norma Jane Roth, age 87, of Greenville, Ohio, and formerly of Ansonia passed away at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community of Greenville.

Norma was born May 10, 1933, in New Carlisle, Ohio, and the daughter of the late Cline and Mary (Bowman) Wray.

She was a member of the Shady Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Union City, Ohio

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Dale L. Roth, Nov. 9, 1988; and her sister Elizabeth Roth.

Norma is survived by her children, Michael R. (Barb) Roth of Ansonia, Alexa J. (Kirt) Clark and Mitchell (Judy) Roth, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Matthew Sanner, Timothy Sanner, Allyson (Mike) Phelan, Ashlynn (Derek) Beisner and Ben (Megan) Hart; great-grandchildren, Kash Mitchell Phelan, Ella Hart and Caroline Hart; brother Ezra (Beverly) Wray of Greenville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Shady Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 1887 Beamsville-Union City Road, Union City, Ohio, with the Home Brethren officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Brethren Retirement Community Resident's Aid Fund. Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved