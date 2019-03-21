VERSAILLES — Norma Jean Magoto, 92, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. at the Brethren Retirement Community. Norma was born September 22, 1926, in Darke County to the late Orla and Thelma (Teaford) Cox. She was married for 65 years to Tom Magoto Sr. who preceded her in death on October 24, 2014.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Tom Jr "Butch" and Shila (Dapore) and Jim and Sharon (Garrison) of Versailles; daughters and son-in-laws Teresa and Nick Knapke of Piqua, and Jan and Andy Knapke of Versailles; and daughter Missy Brooks of Miamisburg, Ohio; brother and sister-in-laws Frank and Judy Magoto; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Grandchildren: Wendolyn (Magoto) Groff of Mocksville, North Carolina, Amanda (Magoto) Egan of Los Angeles, California, Kimberly (Magoto) Brooks of Oakland, Michigan, John Magoto of Denver, Colorado, Brian Magoto of Charleston, South Carolina; Mike Williams of Hollansburg, Ohio; Tim Magoto of Centerville, Ohio, Jennifer (Magoto) Subler of Versailles, Ohio; Danielle (Keiser) Denman of Chicago, Illinois, and Adam Keiser of Versailles, Ryan Knapke and Joelle (Knapke) Delancey; and Alex and Jake Brooks.

Great grandchildren: Logan, Makenna, Xaiden and Kiahna Groff; Graham and Cecelia Egan; Adia, Kierce, Nigel and Xavier Brooks; Cody and Conner Williams; Katie, James, Alex and Charlie Magoto; Matthew, Jack, Henry and Grace Subler; Owen Denman and Bryson and Colten Keiser, Chloe Grillot; Jamie, Jayden and Quinn Delancey.

In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-laws Alice (Magoto) and James "Chick" Swisher, Dick and Dottie Magato, Julie (Magoto) and Mike Hiatt and Dave Magoto.

Norma graduated from Greenville High School and earned a degree in home economics from The Ohio State University. After raising her family she continued her education at Miami University to become a teacher. She taught at North Star and Versailles Elementary Schools for many years. She was a Cub Scout leader and long time member of the Coterie Club and the Darke County Retired Teachers Association. She was in charge of distributing the Greenville Daily Advocate and many paperboys and girls will remember rolling papers on her front porch! One of her enjoyments was Big Band Music and Ballroom dancing. She and her husband Tom made a very elegant couple! She also loved her hot cup of tea and sweets, painting, and keeping active with her exercises and walking.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bailey-Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. There will be a service at the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Todd Reish officiating with burial to follow in St. Valbert's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Autism Society of Dayton, Ohio, The , The or the Darke County State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com