VERSAILLES — Norma Jean Mumaw age 92, of Versailles passed away peacefully at 4 a.m. on Sunday May 17, 2020, at The Gardens of St. Henry Nursing Home, St. Henry, Ohio. Norma was born Jan. 1, 1928, in New Bremen, Ohio, to the late Rosco and Lillian (Bushman) Egbert. Norma is preceded in death by her husband Don, who passed away in March 2017. Don and Norma were happily married for 70 years. They were married on Jan. 27, 1947, and celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2017. They had two daughters, Connie and Darrel Niekamp of Celina and Peggy Lundvall of Greenville. Norma also leaves behind grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Ric and Maria Niekamp with daughter Sofia; Doug and Tasha Niekamp; Tami and Chuck Rammel with children: Nathan, Rachel and Madeline; and Dan and (late) Sheree Niekamp with children Trent and Dylan; (late) Heather and Mark Bruner with children: Sydney and Wes. Norma is survived by sister Janet and brothers Lawrence and David. Norma was a loving mother and grandmother/great-grandmother. She was an avid golfer. Golfing several days a week with Don until their late 80s; always walking the course. Norma was also on a women's golf league. She was a wonderful homemaker and a great cook and baker; cooking all the holiday dinners and always having homemade cookies for the grandkids. She always enjoyed canning and freezing food and every year made homemade applesauce and jelly. She kept her house surrounded by beautiful flowers and always enjoyed watching the Reds baseball. Norma is also preceded in death by sister Brunhilda and brothers; Adrian and Alvin, granddaughter Heather Bruner and granddaughter-in-law Sheree Niekamp. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles. Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. Memorial contributions can be made to the family, if desired.



