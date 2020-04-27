EVERETT, Wash. — Norma Jean (Nisonger) Skrabak passed away of natural causes on April 4, 2020. in Everett, Wash., just three days shy of her 82nd birthday.

Norma was born April 7, 1938, at home near North Star, Ohio. She was the oldest of eight children born to Charles and Rosemary (Barga) Nisonger.

At an early age, Norma attended and graduated from the Precious Blood Preparatory School in Dayton, Ohio. She joined the Precious Blood Sisterhood and taught in parochial schools in California, Missouri, Ohio, Colorado and Wasington for 45 years and for many of those years was the organist and choir director.

While teaching in Colorado, Norma met her future husband, Cletus Skrabak. They were married in June 1977 and she became a loving stepmother to her husband's five children, who she whole-heartedly took on as her own.

Norma will always be remembered as a kind, loving, thoughtful and generous woman who enriched the lives of so many.

Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Cletus; her parents, Charles and Rosemary Nisonger; her brother, Dan Nisonger; infant sister Margaret Nisonger; and nephews Steve Nisonger and Berry Nisonger.

She is survived by her stepchildren, Judy Bethel, Cletus Skrabak Jr., Timothy Skrabak, Joanne Minzghor and Daniel Skrabak along with 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and her

siblings, Tom (Ann) Nisonger of West Liberty, Ohio, Dick (Aleta) Nisonger of Belle Center, Ohio, Susan (Don) Hughes of Hermann, Mo., Kathleen (Joseph) Marotta of Steubenville ,Ohio, Roseann (Dennis) Parks of Atascadero, Calif.; sister-in-law Wilma Nisonger of Greenville, Ohio; and numerous nieces newphews and godchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home in Everett on May 1 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Norma's final resting place will be beside her husband at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash. In lieu of flowers, please donate to yur favorite charity in her honor. "Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deeds." Proverbs 19:17.