GREENVILLE – Norma 'June' McEowen, age 85, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020, at her home.

June was born on June 21, 1935, in Columbus, Georgia and was the daughter of the late William James and Lois (Drady) Hendley. On August 6, 1960, she married Ralph Edward McEowen and began raising a family. June had a passion for dancing, and from 1972 to 1977 taught dance through the Dixon Dance Studio. She also worked for General Athletics for eight years. Later, she worked as a waitress and did factory work. June's interests included flowers, of all kinds, the ocean, warm weather, and bowling. She played regularly on a bowling team for several years.

June is survived by her children, Saundra (Doug) Wright of Greenville, Nick (Bonnie) McEowen of Union City, Ind., Cathy Cox of Greenville, Connie (Tom) Nies of Hudson, Fla., and Carl Conner of Greenville; grandchildren, Ryan (Pam) Moody, Stacy (David Dacey) Miller-Dacey, Travis Miller, Christopher Reier, Jennifer Lopez, Chelsie (Manny) De La Cruz, Brandon (Kayla) Conner, Nicholas McEowen, and Brooke McEowen; great- grandchildren, Deanna, Colin, Gavin, and Tanner Moody, Madox, Emma Lyn, Cooper, and Beckett Dacey, Jordan and Michael Lopez, Larkin and Riley De La Cruz, Caden, Ellie, and Emmett Conner.

In addition to her parents, June is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ralph McEowen; siblings, Billy Hendley, Betty Alice Wood, and Bobby Hendley, and grandchild, Christina Moody. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the First Assembly of God, 7219 OH-118, Greenville, Ohio. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Dale Boeger officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie Oakley Cemetery. Flowers may be delivered to the church August 21 from8 to 9 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

