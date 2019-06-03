GREEBVILLE — Norman Cloyd Jr. 85, of Greenville, went into the arms of Jesus at 1:56 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

Norman was born June 21, 1933, in Darke County to the late Norman and Reba (Hollingsworth) Cloyd. In addition to his parents, Norman was also preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Cloyd.

Norman is survived by his wife of 62 years, Audrey (Spurrier) Cloyd whom he married January 19, 1957; brothers and sister-in-law, Robert and Ernestine Cloyd and Jerry Cloyd; sister-in-law, Dorothy Cloyd; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gene and Alice Spurrier, Ernest and Shirley Spurrier, Jim and Pam Spurrier and Robert Spurrier; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Norman graduated from Palestine, Ohio, in 1952. He served his Country honorably in the United States Army. Norman worked at Fram Corp. as a forklift driver for 29 years until an illness forced his retirement. He loved to travel, Norman and Audrey traveled to all 5o states, Europe, Mexico, the Holy Land, and Caribbean Islands.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a,n, Wednesday, June 5, at Bible Fellowship Church, 7757 Greenville Celina Rd., Greenville, with Pastor Chris Cobb and Pastor Gary Cloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Hollansburg Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11 a,n, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Fellowship Church or State of the Heart Care.