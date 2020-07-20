1/
Norman Edwin Bowman
BRADFORD — Norman Edwin Bowman, eldest son of Jacob E. and Mary A. (Garber) Bowman. Born Sept. 23, 1927, in Miami County, Ohio. He died at home on July 17, 2020.

He was married Feb. 18, 1950, and enjoyed 70 years with Gladys Emma Garber of Fayetteville, Pa.

He spent all his life as a hardworking farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys; two sons: Harry B. (Bev) and Rue Edwin (Melissa); and three daughters: Sarah Jane (Stephen) Sewell, Mary Alice (David) Shoup, Gladys Emma (Thomas) Kesselring.

He was preceded in death by all of his siblings: four sisters and one brother.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Sugar Grove Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 6360 Farrington Road, Covington, Ohio with the Home Brethren officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
