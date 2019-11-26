ARCANUM — Norman (Bill) Keiser, 75, of Arcanum, peacefully passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after a tough battle with ALS, under the care of VA Hospice in Dayton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Laura (Fields) Keiser. He was a 1964 graduate of Arcanum High School and was employed for nearly 30 years by Fram-Honeywell.

He was a U,S, Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the infantry and stationed in Korea. He was also a member of the Greenville American Legion.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Nancy (Miller) Keiser; son, Kurt (Andria) Keiser; daughter, Kristy (Mark) Engel; grandchildren, Britnee, Jolee, Katie, Kallie , Wyatt; brothers, Robert (Alice) Keiser, Roy (Pearl) Keiser, John (Marcy) Keiser; sister, Mary (Dennis) Brown, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Bill loved building things with wood, helping on the farm, fishing, playing golf, and biking. He also enjoyed supporting Arcanum athletics, attending many cross-country and track meets and going to the state track meet. He also loved his Corvette convertible and attending car shows and cruise-ins with Nancy. He was devoted to his family and his faith in God and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Funeral services with Pastor Steve Short officiating will be held 12 pm Friday, Nov. 29 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Visitation will be held from 10 am Friday until service time. Donations may be made to either Beamsville Christian Church or the VA Hospice. The family would like to thank everyone who was with Bill and Nancy during this illness – it was such a blessing. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.