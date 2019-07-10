ARCANUM — Olis McKibben, 83, of Arcanum, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby McKibben, and son, Nevin McKibben.

Olis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her favorite grand-dog Brutus and doing puzzles (usually with a frappe to drink). She has been a long time active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pitsburg. She is also a longtime volunteer and ticket taker for Franklin-Monroe Schools.

Olis is survived by her children, Kevin (Linda) McKibben, Dana (Eric) Heckman; grandchildren, Andy McKibben, Jennifer (Humberto) McKibben-Rodriguez, Monica Heckman, Michelle Heckman; brothers, Rev. Cloyd Kress, Ned (Janice) Kress, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pitsburg, with a visitation from 9-10 a.m. leading into the services. Burial will follow at Mote Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, July 12, from 4:17 p.m. to 8:05 p.m. at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to State of the Heart Care. Email condolences and donations may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.