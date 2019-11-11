GREENVILLE — Olive Jean Chalmers, 92 of Greenville, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Rest Haven in Greenville. She was born August 14, 1927, in Sidney to the late William Clayton and Jeffie (Brewer) Clayton-Copeland; attended Sidney Schools; worked as a seamstress at Bradford Awards for 29 years; and was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church, Greenville.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Chalmers in 2008; brother, Elmer Vernon Clayton; sisters, Berta Louise Fosnight and Barbara Jeanette Vondenhuevel; daughter-in-law, Wanda Chalmers; and grandson-in-law, Jason Schwartz.

Olive is survived by her 4 children, Robert Chalmers Jr. of Greenville, Mary (Jim) Richard of Versailles, David (Ruby) Chalmers of Bradford and Tamara (Randy) Venrick of Greenville; 15 grandchildren, Robert L. (Christina) Chalmers III, Minnie (Kirt) Fletcher, Meredith (Clyde) Smith, Wendy (Darren) Young, Jeffie (Scott) Voisard, Jodie Bowman, Julie (Matt) Magato, Teresa Schwartz, Ladonna Keown (Dustin Vonderhuevel), Emily (Frank) Tomasella, Michael (Kendra) Chalmers, Adam Chalmers, Nathaniel (Angela) Venrick, John (Brittany) Venrick, and Chelsey Venrick (George Floyd); 42 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren, sister, Shirley Robinson of Piqua; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastors Dane Driver and Bill Edwards officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation to be held Tuesday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Darke County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.