GETTYSBURG — Omer "Bud" Holsapple. 86, of Gettysburg passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 20,19, at 3 a,m. at his home. Omer was born February 19, 1933, in Arcanum to the late Clark Holsapple and Cora (DeCamp) Holsapple.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brothers-in- laws Virginia (Junior) Fourman; Marge (Daniel) Wigger; Pat (Larry) Teaford; Eldon Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janice (Miller) Holsapple; 2 children, Carol Weaver and Ted (Rochelle) Holsapple; 6 grandchildren, Adam Weaver, Mark (Megan) Holsapple, Matt (Whitney) Weaver, Michael Weaver, Brian (Courtney) Holsapple, Kara (Cliff) Holsapple Zimmer; One great grandchild, Sophie Holsapple; sister and brothers-in-law, Merlin and Maxine Miller.

Omer attended Arcanum-Butler and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He was a rural mail carrier for 28 years and a farmer. He was a member of the Oakland Church of the Brethren.

He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and guys at Keller's Elevator. His favorite activities were refurbishing John Deere Tractors, playing softball, mushroom hunting, attending tractor pulls and playing dartball for Oakland church.

Friends may call on the family from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John Sgro presiding. Burial to follow at Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakland Church of the Brethren. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.