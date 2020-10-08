1/1
Otis C. Mead
BRADFORD — Otis C. Mead, age 77, of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Wayne Hospital in the Hospice Unit.

Otis was born December 7, 1942 in Lewisburg to the late Ernest and Sadie (Kenworthy) Mead. He loved his grandkids, his animals, John Deere tractors and working around the house on his "mini farm."

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Mead; grandson, Michael East; brother, Charles (Connie) Mead; brother-in-law, Marvin Brumbaugh; and sister-in-law, Kay Mead.

Otis is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Otis Jr. and Sherryl Mead of Union City, Ohio; three daughters, Michelle and Doug Saunders of Dry Ridge, Ky., Nichole and James Teague of Greenville, Crystal and John Rediger of Greenville; 13 grandchildren, Jessica and Sam Marshall, Alexis Saunders, Anna Saunders, Ben Teague, Stephen Teague, Aaron Teague, Jordan Teague, Sheiann and Troy Vore, Michelle and Shane Monnin, Amber and Kaleb Broomhall, Bradley Mead, Seth Heitkamp and Josh Liles, Desiree East; nine great-grandchildren, Paticence and Acacia Wilson, Brentley and Bailey Broomhall, Luken and Arie Vore, Langston and Ellison Marshall, and Hutcher Monnin; two brothers, Ronal Mead of Pleasant Hill, and Kenneth (Joycelyn) Mead of Bradford; sister, Dorothy Brumbaugh of West Milton; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11 a.m., at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, with Pastor Dennis Martin officiating. Interment in Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation on Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH 45308
937-448-2111
