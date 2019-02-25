GREENVILLE — Paddy Jean Cox, age 66, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at her home unexpectedly on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born October 11, 1952, in Greenville, and the daughter of the late Francis Eugene "Gene" Ford, Reva Lou (Cain) Ford and Iona Marie (Rinard) Ford.

Paddy retired from CAPT of Celina, Ohio.

She loved spending time and making memories with her family and friends. She was an avid antique collector and shopper. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and games. She was a member of the Tri-State Gas and Engine Association where she was a participant in the annual show in Portland, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Miller; brother, Rodney Ford; infant sister, Martha Lee Ford and granddaughter, Jocelyn Renae Canada.

Paddy is survived by her husband, Rex Cox of Greenville. They were married February 1, 1992. Also, son, Tracy (Dawn) Canada; daughters, Tricia Smith and Lougena Martinez; grandchildren, Maverick (Julia) Canada, Saisha Bird, Sarah Grossman, Mercedes Meece, Kelsi Mancillas, PFC Tani Mancillas, Zane Mancillas, Evan Martinez, and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kay (Ron) Klosterman, Jane (Craig) Weitbrecht, Jackie (Kent) Lephart; and brother, Michael Ford and Cheryl Blankenship; father-in-law/mother-in-law, Larry and Marianne Cox; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Tom) Sackett, Connie Klosterman, Renee (George) Knick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral-Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Solid Rock Apostolic Church, 8991 Old State Route 36 E, Bradford, Ohio 45308, with Pastor Matthew O'Shell officiating. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Darke County. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com