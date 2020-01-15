COLUMBUS — Patricia A. Gilfilen (Sando/Eubank), 76 of Columbus, went to be with the Lord and loved ones on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

She was born on March 31, 1943, in Gettysburg, Ohio to the late Richard Ray and Mildred Lucille (Hunt) Sando (on the dining room table to keep Lucille out of the hospital, as the story goes)!

Patricia was a graduate of the Gettysburg High School Class of '61. She was welcomed home by her parents Richard and Lucille, older sister Dixie and brother-in-law Larry Richter, younger brother Bill Sando and wife (sister-in- law) Shirley Sando, brother-in-law Gene Dersham and oldest son Jeff Eubank.

She is survived by her loving husband Gary, sister Sheralyn Dersham, son Tim Eubank (Alexandra Eubank/Florescu), daughter Angela Eddins Eubank (Chris Eddins), and her grandchildren Logan and Marshal Eubank (sons of Jeff and Shelly Eubank), and Morgan and Rilea Eddins (daughters of Angela and Chris Eddins).

Pat was a beautiful and loving mother and known for her love of all things sports, particularly the OSU Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She had a passion for gardening and outdoor activity and was always helping others through her gentle soul and spirit. She loved spending time with family and friends and experiencing local events with Gary and friends, John and Dareen Wearstler. Pat will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her endearing heart and spirit.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 25 at the Meadowpark Church, 2425 Bethel Road, Columbus Ohio 43220 at 11:30 a.m. Friends may call at the church from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus , 1379 Dublin Rd, Cols Ohio 43215. Envelopes will be available at the service. Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.