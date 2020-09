PIQUA — Patricia A. "Pat" Herron, 72, of Piqua, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

Funeral services to honor her life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 a.m., at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park.

