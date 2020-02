GREENVILLE — Patricia "Pat" Bruggeman, 81, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

A Celebration of Pat's life will be held on Monday, February 24, at 11:30 a.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Pat's family will receive guests on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at the funeral home.