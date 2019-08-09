UNION CITY, Ohio — Patricia D. (Gahret) Worthen, 78, of Union City, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 7, 2019, at 12:33 a.m. in the Upper Valley Medical Center Troy. She was born March 17, 1941 in Union City, Ind., the daughter of the late Clara (Patterson) Hart and Nolan Gahret.

Patricia retired from Rest Haven Nursing Home of Greenville after 30 years as a STNA. She was a lifelong member of the Triumphant Christian Center of Greenville and enjoyed spending her spare time reading the Bible, doing crafts, gardening and time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Worthen, son Chip Worthen, daughter Kathy Thatcher, sister Judith Worthen and brother Butch Gahret.

Patricia is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Angel (Brad) Shaneyfelt of Union City, Ohio and Tammy (James) Gann of Greenville; grandchildren, Jessica Gahret, Blair and Jake Bromagem, Westley and Shalee Denney, Ridge Summers, Billie Gann, Ryan McCreery, Rickey McCreery, Kaizen Shaneyfelt, Chris and Mackenzie Shaneyfelt, and Amanda Shaneyfelt; 18 great-grandchildren; brother Norman Gahret of Union City, Ind.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna (Joe) Roberts of Sleepy Hollow, Ind. and Margaret (Kenney) Hatch of Union City, Ohio, sister-in-law Shirley Gahret of Union City, Ind. as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday August 14, at the Triumphant Christian Center 1129 Southtowne Court Greenville,with Pastor Sam Shilot officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until time of the services in the church.

All are welcome to come.

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com