VERSAILLES – Patricia L. Dieringer, age 80, of Versailles passed away at 6:04 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Fair Haven Nursing Home in Sidney.

Patricia was born Nov. 24, 1938, in Greenville to the late Kenneth R. and Catherine (Wilt) Bidwell. In addition to her parents, Patricia was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. "Bob" Dieringer, on Nov. 28, 2009, whom she married Aug. 9, 1957; and a brother, Tom Bidwell.

Patricia is survived by her children, Trace & Melinda Dieringer of Bradford, Craig and Sue Dieringer of Schoolcraft, Michigan, Marc and Karla Dieringer of Versailles and Scott and Dana Dieringer of Sidney; grandchildren, Jamie (Chris) Compton, Jandie (Trey) Steele, Aaron (Amy) Dieringer, Micheal (Erin) Dieringer, Ashton (Jeremy) Sullivan, Kyle Dieringer, Corey Dieringer, Alyssa Dieringer, Matthew (Amanda) Dieringer and Lindsey Dieringer; five great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Zita Bidwell of St. Marys and Pat and Steve Gard of Centerville.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County or Garst Museum. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com