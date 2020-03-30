GREENVILLE - Patricia "Lynn" Lathrop, age 63, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at her residence. Lynn was born on Feb. 7, 1957 in Richmond, Indiana as the oldest of five children, to Pat (Keith) Hall of Greenville, Ohio, and Roy Lathrop of Los Angeles, Calif.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her three sisters, Evonna (Mike) Arnold of Huron, S.D., Kimberlie (Mike) Howard of Greenville and Sonya (Phil) Reier of Greenville and one brother, Allen (Erica) Lathrop of Los Angeles;and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lynn graduated from National Trail High School in New Paris, Ohio, in 1975. She worked most of her life in the dietary department as a cook, first at Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Ind., then in nursing homes. Lynn never married, but loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards and listening to music, especially the "oldies"

Funeral services were held on Monday March 23, 2020, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com .