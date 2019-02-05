MIAMI, Fla. — Patricia "Patty" May Grimes-Lewis, 63, of Miami, Florida, passed away February 2, 2019, in Florida.

She was born in Greenville, Ohio, May 23, 1956, to the late Mary Vanata and Neil Grimes.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Lewis Sr.; her stepfather, Chalmer Vanata; her brothers, Terry J. Hampton and Neil Grimes; and her grandparents.

Patty leaves behind her son, Eddie Lewis Jr. of Miami; her three brothers, Chuck (Kathy) Grimes of Elkart, Indiana, Scott Vanata of Union City, Ohio, and John (Mari) Vanata of Union City, Ohio; her grandchildren, Kevon, Cozy, and Mia of Miami; her sister-in-law, Carol Hampton of Union City, Ohio; her aunt, Joyce Hampton of Union City, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Patty's Life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at The Boarderline, 6140 Hillgrove-Southern Rd., Greenville, Ohio, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you bring a covered dish and memories to share. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tributefuneralhomes.com