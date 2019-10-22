GREENVILLE — Patty (Harter) Bernhard, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on October 21, 2019, at the age of 64. Patty was born August 15, 1955, in Greenville, Ohio, to Denver and Lenora (Daniel) Harter. She married her husband Howard Bernhard on April 14, 1979 and together they raised two children, Rob Bernhard and Rachel (Bernhard) Seis.

Patty's lifelong passion for education led her to a career as a long-time teacher at Greenville City Schools and as the gifted coordinator at the Darke County ESC. She was a 1973 graduate of Greenville Senior High School and a 1977 graduate of Wittenberg University, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. Patty was a devoted member of the Oakland Church of the Brethren, where she served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. She will be remembered for her love of life, family, and friends, as well as her selfless service of others, her compassion, and her generosity.

Patty is survived by her husband, Howard, son Rob, daughter Rachel, parents Denver and Lenora Harter, brother Bill (Jackie) Harter, sister Elaine Harter, sister Linda Harter, parents-in-law Fred and Joice Bernhard, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will hold a visitation at Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home on Friday, October 25, from 4-7 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at Oakland Church of the Brethren on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at 10 a,m, with a meal to follow.