GREENVILLE — Patty Joan Sells, age 82, of Greenville passed away at 3:33 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville. Patty was born July 13, 1937, in Greenville, and the daughter of the late Halford and Esther Knick. She was the youngest of three children. Patty worked at many local Greenville stores, including J.C. Penny, Farm & Fleet, Walmart, and Sheller Globe where she met the love of her life- the late Junior Norman Sells. Her most beloved life's work was Quality Residential Alternatives where she cared for women with special needs. Patty enjoyed gardening, playing cards as a part of the local organization "The Sugar Valleyettes", and camping at the Great Darke County Fair. She also loved attending local garage sales, flea markets, and antiquing. Her family meant the world to her, of whom she was extremely proud. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Survived by her daughter Michelle (and David) Homan; grandchildren, Joseph (and Rachael ) Homan, Kelsey (and Corey) Denman; sister-in-law Alice Knick; as well as nieces, a nephew, and many special friends from Rest Haven. Graveside memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, in Greenville Cemetery. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to State of the Heart Care of Darke County. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 18 to May 19, 2020.