NEW MADISON — Our Lord called Paul A. "Buzz" Church home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville. Paul was 72 of New Madison, Ohio.

He was born on April 1, 1947, in Kendallville, Indiana to the late Robert and Betty (Haas) Church.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Elizabeth Ann Church.

Paul loved attending New Madison United Methodist Church and considered those he attended with as family. He was the self-appointed church "Coffee Maker." Paul retired from Roto-Rooter with over 30 years of faithful service. He loved the outdoors and fishing and was a farmer for most of his life. Paul enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together and playing solitaire. He loved to dance and met his wife, Doris, at a dance in Richmond, Indiana, where she asked him to dance and they danced the whole night. Paul loved telling jokes. He was born on April Fool's Day, which might be one reason why he was so much fun.

Paul is survived by his wife of 25 years, Doris (Studebaker) Church, whom he married on July 30, 1993; his children, Wendy (George) Navarro of Leslie, Michigan, Sara McCurdy of Charlotte, Michigan, Tina Potter of Dayton, Ohio, and Brian (Melissa) Church of Filmore, Indiana; his step-children, Jennifer (Tyle) Townsend of New Madison, Ohio, Jvonne (Harvey Setser) Gibbs of Greenville, Ohio, Jerome (Beth) Sorrell of Wayne Lakes, Ohio, and Julie (Rex) Hinkle of Greenville, Ohio. Paul also leaves behind his grandchildren, Cynthia, Katherine, Christopher, Thomas, Jonathan, Mark, Megan, Austyn, Bethany, Andrew, Paxton, Dalen, Liberty, Dustin, Tennille, Nicole, Robert, Joseph, Brittany, Matthew, and Tyler, and his great grandchildren, Kynslei, Mylo, Josh, Mattix, Abbie, Logan, Damion, Corey, Camden, Elizabeth, Braden, Donnie, Faith, Stella, Colton, Memphis, Addison, Maci, Charley, Jase, and Levi; his siblings, Larry (Vickie) Church of Leslie, Michigan, Mark (Michelle) Church of Gaylord, Michigan, Dave Church of Pass Christian, Mississippi, Susan (Monte) Adams of Pennsylvania, and Glenda Douglas of Colorado; his brother-in-law and his family, Doriel Studebaker, Amy, Kelly, Renee, Karsi and Addie; and his special friends, John and Debbie Hathaway, and his friends at the New Madison United Methodist Church; and his devoted dog, Buddy.

A Celebration of Paul's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the New Madison United Methodist Church with Pastor David Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery.Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, February 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes New Madison Campus, then again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Madison United Methodist Church, 149 N. Main St., New Madison, Ohio 45346. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com