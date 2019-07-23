FAIRFIELD — Paul A. Gessler, 95, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019. He was born December 2, 1923, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Vera (nee Harmon) Gessler.

Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II and a machine operator at Champion Paper.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife Stella in 2018.

Visitation will be at The Webster Funeral Home, 3080 Homeward Way at Route 4, Fairfield on Thursday July 25, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Agee officiating.

Burial will follow with full military honors in West Chester Township (Brookside) Cemetery.