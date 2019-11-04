GREENVILLE — Paul A. Siefring, 76, of Greenville, died November 4, 2019, at State of the Heart, Greenville, Ohio.

He was born February 8, 1943, to the late Aloys amd Hilda (Homan) Siefring. He married Kay (Michael) on October 26, 1963, and she survives.

He also is survived by his five children Jonie (Rod) Drew, Bruce Siefring, Lisa (Jeff) Hesson, Pam (Joe) Ruschau, and Tina Gelhaus.

All who knew him knew that besides his wife of 56 years, he adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are grandchildren Cortnie (Romie) Kremer, Ric (Taylor) Drew, Caleb Drew, Ryan Drew, Gordy (Samantha) Siefring, Kyle (Alaina) Siefring, Tyler (Rebecca) Hesson, Dillon (Alexa) Hesson, Devan (Danielle) Hesson, Jordon (Katie) Ruschau, Hayden Ruschau, Kayley Ruschau, Shelby Gelhaus, and Makayla Gelhaus. Surviving are great-grandchildren: Kali, Rhett amd Kash Drew; Wyatt, Blake amd Remie Kremer; Paul amd Karl Siefring; Wyley, Waylynn, Weston, Wade, Bratcher amd Deacon Hesson.

Paul is survived by his siblings Don (Donna) Siefring, Phyllis Kunk, Jerry (Rita) Siefring, Sharon (Clete) Shoenlein, Jane (Mark) Fleck, Nancy (John) Pohlman, and Tom Siefring. He is survived by in-laws: Dale (Ella) Michael, Dale and Sharon Wissman, and Carol (Roger) Siefring. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law Cyril and Esther Stukenborg; three infant brothers: Robert, Luke and Lester Siefring; sibling Roger Siefring; brother-in-law Carl Kunk; and two great-grandchildren Baby Boy Kremer amd Sawyer Drew.

Paul was a proud American who served in the US Army National Guard. He was a talented contractor who left pieces of his work all over Darke and surrounding counties.

Paul donated his body to Wright State University's Anatomical Gift Program.

A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, November 6, from 12–3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 325 North Ohio St., Greenville. Military Honors will take place promptly at noon with a luncheon and celebration of life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to State of the Heart.

Anyone who knew Paul was familiar with his antics and quotes. So, for all who knew him remember, "it's been your pleasure."