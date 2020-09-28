1/1
Paul Chastain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ARCANUM — It is with great mixed emotions that the family of Paul Chastain of Arcanum, Ohio, announce his passing. Paul, age 91, passed away September 26, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, surrounded by his family, following a heart attack September 17, 2020. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and community; however, we are pleased that he claimed his heavenly reward peacefully.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jo; two brothers and one sister.

Paul was a long-standing minister of the Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church, and retired to Arcanum after serving other churches in Vandalia and Lima. He was a lifelong member of the Lions Club and he was a graduate of the United Theological Seminary.

Paul is survived by a daughter, Carol (Bruce) Bryson; son, Mark (Lisa) Chastain; grandchildren, David (Rosie) Bryson, Dean (Megan) Bryson, Audrey (William) Aguirre and Nathan (Laramie) Chastain; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia, Avery, Ian, Landon and Thaddeus. Farewell, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa.

A walk-through visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m.,at Faith UMC, 101 E. South St. Arcanum, OH 45304. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family requests that all in attendance Friday wear a mask and practice social distancing. They also request the omission of flowers or gifts and ask that you donate to either the Brethren Retirement Community Activity Fund, or to Faith UMC.

Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved