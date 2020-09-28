ARCANUM — It is with great mixed emotions that the family of Paul Chastain of Arcanum, Ohio, announce his passing. Paul, age 91, passed away September 26, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, surrounded by his family, following a heart attack September 17, 2020. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and community; however, we are pleased that he claimed his heavenly reward peacefully.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jo; two brothers and one sister.

Paul was a long-standing minister of the Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church, and retired to Arcanum after serving other churches in Vandalia and Lima. He was a lifelong member of the Lions Club and he was a graduate of the United Theological Seminary.

Paul is survived by a daughter, Carol (Bruce) Bryson; son, Mark (Lisa) Chastain; grandchildren, David (Rosie) Bryson, Dean (Megan) Bryson, Audrey (William) Aguirre and Nathan (Laramie) Chastain; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia, Avery, Ian, Landon and Thaddeus. Farewell, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa.

A walk-through visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m.,at Faith UMC, 101 E. South St. Arcanum, OH 45304. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The family requests that all in attendance Friday wear a mask and practice social distancing. They also request the omission of flowers or gifts and ask that you donate to either the Brethren Retirement Community Activity Fund, or to Faith UMC.

