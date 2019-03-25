GREENVILLE — Paul Gene Coning, age 89, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Paul was born April 2, 1929, in Dawn, Ohio, and the son of the late Herbert and Leila (Halley) Coning.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1953. Also a very active member of the Woodington Congregational Christian Church and had served in many offices of the church. He was a 1947 graduate of Greenville High School, a 32-year employee at the Union City Body Company as a skilled tradesman mechanic, and had farmed his entire life in the Darke County area. He was also involved with the Darke County Fair, serving first as manager of the Swine Department for 20 years, then as secretary of the Fruit and Youth Vegetable Department for 18 years. Through the years, Paul spent much of his time volunteering with the following organizations: 4-H advisor in Auto Mechanics, coached Little League baseball for eight years, oversaw building the press box for the Greenville High School football field, served as President of the Athletic Boosters at Greenville High School, served on the board for the March of Dimes Walk-A-Thon, and volunteered at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Preserve. Also Paul and Nola rode on their mighty Gold Wing touring most of United States.

Paul is survived by his wife Nola Lucille (Whittaker) Coning of Greenville. They were married June 26, 1951. Also children Diane (Garry) Crowe of Greenville and David (Kathy) Coning of Beavercreek; granddaughters Emma Coning, a student at the University of Dayton and Sarah Coning, a student at the University of Cincinnati; sisters Sharon Schlechty of Union City, Ohio, and Linda Coning of Union, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Jim Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. The Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard will conduct Full Military Services on Friday morning in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family would like Memorial Contributions be given to the Woodington Congregational Christian Church.Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com