VERSAILLES — Paul L. Shimp, 85, of Versailles passed away at 7:36 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Burial will follow in Brock Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.