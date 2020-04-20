DELPHOS-Paul M. McKee Jr., 74, of Delphos, formerly of Union City, Ind., passed away April 16, 2020, at The Sara Jane Living Center, after a 20-year battle with early onset Alzheimer's.

He was born Jan. 27, 1946, in Lima to Paul Sr. and Virginia (Teman) McKee. His father preceded him in death.

His mother survives in Delphos, along with three brothers, Tom (Brenda) McKee, Delphos, Steve (Annette) McKee, Glandorf, and Dave McKee (Jean Fetch) Aliquippa, Pa.; and one sister, Sue (Gary) Gerdeman, Delphos. Although Paul never had any children of his own, he is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, and 18 great-nieces and nephews that he thought the world of.

Paul graduated from Delphos Jefferson High School in 1964. He was an Army veteran, serving three years in Germany. His interest in electronics led him to a 33-year career with Time Warner Cable as a technical supervisor in west central Ohio and east central Indiana. He was an active leader and avid volunteer in the Boy Scouts, leading many to Eagle Scout rank. During his many years as a scout leader, Paul took troops to the World Jamboree in Calgary, Alberta, the Netherlands, and Sidney, Australia. Likewise, he led scout groups seven different years to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Because of his generosity, support, and involvement in the community of Union City, he was awarded the Key to the City. In addition, he received the George Meany Award, for outstanding service to youth.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a small family service was held in the Walnut Grove Cemetery on Monday, April 20. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to your local food pantry or the . Before he became ill, Paul loved to whistle (You would always hear him coming.), so if you could, please whistle a tune for him today.

