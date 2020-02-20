GREENVILLE — Paul W. Agne, 88, passed away on February 20, 2020 ,at 2:40 a.m. at the State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Lydia Agne; brothers Robert, Donald, Jon Agne; and sister Pauline Williams, Marguerite Davis. He is survived by brother Max and Elaine Agne; sister Marilyn Warner; and several nieces and nephews.

He was born in Prattville, Michigan on June 24, 1931. He attended and graduated from West Alexandria High School. Paul graduated from Bowling Green State University in January 1955. He taught and was a coach at Monroe Central School and Versailles schools. He also taught at Tipp City and Mechanicsburg.

He was a member of the former Versailles United Church of Christ. He was a trustee and Life Deacon. He was a trustee for the Fleur-de-Lis.

Funeral services will be held at the Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, with Pastor Steve Short presiding. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Burial to follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.