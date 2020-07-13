1/1
Paulette M. Shields
{ "" }
GREENVILLE — Paulette M. Shields, age 73, of Greenville, passed away at 10:27 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her residence in Greenville.

Paulette was born Dec. 18, 1946, in Darke County, and the daughter of the late George Swab Jr. and Betty Jean (Houdeshell) Hunt and her stepfather, Thomas Hunt Jr.

Paulette was retired from Big Lots after 16 years of employment in the office. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, Gamma Epsilon sorority and had been involved as a volunteer for 20 years at Wayne HealthCare of Greenville.

In addition to her parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry J. Swab, and sister Patricia Ann Hunt.

Paulette is survived by her children, Gina Marie Shields and partner Rodney Franklin of Fairfield Township, Ohio, and Gregory Lee (Amber) Shields Jr. of Greenville; grandchildren Maddison (Brandon) Orr and Parker Flood; great-grandchild Kaia Orr; sister Georgia L. Young of Greenville; brother Thomas (Danielle) Hunt III of Greenville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Paulette's Life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday July 16, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Andrew Gilman officiating. The family will receive friends on July 16, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County or the Shriner's Hospitals

F.R.O.G.

"FOREVER RELY ON GOD"

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
