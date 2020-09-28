VERSAILLES — Pauline E. Berry, age 99, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away Thursday September 11, 2020, 12:55 a.m. at Versailles Rehab and Healthcare Center. She was born April 10, 1921 in Yorkshire, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest and Cora (Boham) Apple.

Pauline was a homemaker and retired after 25 years as the manager of the Versailles Elementary School Cafeteria. She was a member of Versailles Christian Church; she was a Deaconess of the church, member of Philathea Women's Fellowship of the Church, and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Versailles.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Ward Berry, on October 13, 1994, whom she married March 9, 1942; her grandsons, Todd L. Prenger and Brent W. Berry; her granddaughter, Sarah M. Berry; her sisters, Kathryn Foster, June Keller, and Annabel Subler; her brothers, Walter, Norbert, James, Lester and Ralph Apple.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Rhea) Berry of Dexter, Michigan, Diane (Larry) Prenger of Versailles, and Judith Berry of Englewood, Ohio; grandchildren, Craig (Tammy) Prenger, Stacy Grisez, and Kim (Mark) Monnier; great-grandchildren, Cassie Prenger and fiancé Nic Bronkall, Courtney (Dan) Moorehead, Noah Grisez, Hannah Grisez, Cole Prenger, and Jaden Prenger; sister, Betty Liddy of Piqua; brother-in-law, Donald Keller; sister-in-law, Connie Apple; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11 a.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Kim Katterheinrich and Pastor Nick Dimmick officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care.

