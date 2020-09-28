1/1
Pauline E. Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VERSAILLES — Pauline E. Berry, age 99, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away Thursday September 11, 2020, 12:55 a.m. at Versailles Rehab and Healthcare Center. She was born April 10, 1921 in Yorkshire, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest and Cora (Boham) Apple.

Pauline was a homemaker and retired after 25 years as the manager of the Versailles Elementary School Cafeteria. She was a member of Versailles Christian Church; she was a Deaconess of the church, member of Philathea Women's Fellowship of the Church, and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Versailles.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Ward Berry, on October 13, 1994, whom she married March 9, 1942; her grandsons, Todd L. Prenger and Brent W. Berry; her granddaughter, Sarah M. Berry; her sisters, Kathryn Foster, June Keller, and Annabel Subler; her brothers, Walter, Norbert, James, Lester and Ralph Apple.

She is survived by her children, Dennis (Rhea) Berry of Dexter, Michigan, Diane (Larry) Prenger of Versailles, and Judith Berry of Englewood, Ohio; grandchildren, Craig (Tammy) Prenger, Stacy Grisez, and Kim (Mark) Monnier; great-grandchildren, Cassie Prenger and fiancé Nic Bronkall, Courtney (Dan) Moorehead, Noah Grisez, Hannah Grisez, Cole Prenger, and Jaden Prenger; sister, Betty Liddy of Piqua; brother-in-law, Donald Keller; sister-in-law, Connie Apple; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11 a.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Kim Katterheinrich and Pastor Nick Dimmick officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
My sympathy to the family
Carolyn Smith Beck
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved