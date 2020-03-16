Peggy Ann Bullard

Obituary
GREENVILLE – Peggy Ann Bullard, 54, of Greenville passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center, Greenville.

Peggy was born June 8, 1965 to Eileen Evans of Greenville. In addition to her mother, Peggy is also survived by her husband, David Wayne Bullard of Greenville; daughter, Victoria Louise Peters of Greenville; and step-son, Josh Wayne Bullard of Greenville.

There will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
