ITHACA — Peggy Anne (Hughes) Jones, 82, formerly of Ithaca, Ohio, passed away Feb. 25, 2019, surrounded by her children, while hospitalized in Englewood, Florida. She was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus and reunited with her husband of 53 years, Robert (Bob), who preceded her in death.

She is survived by their three children, Brent (Gina), Brenda (John) Ray and Rick (special friend Marcia); seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Peg was a homemaker, employed by Fram, where she was best known for her baked goods and matchmaking skills. She loved riding on Bob's Harley and pulling travel trailers in the transportation industry. She loved to travel and enjoyed visiting her grandkids.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., April 6, 2019, at Family of God Ministries, 310 W. South St., Arcanum. Her final resting place will be in Ithaca Cemetery.