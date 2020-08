Peggy Jean (Jackson) Sergent of West Milton, age 61, passed away at her home August 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Express online condolences at www.hale-sarver.com