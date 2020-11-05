CENTERON, Ark. — Peggy Lynne (Weeks) Byford, 66, of Centerton, Arkansas passed away November 3, 2020 in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was born January 5, 1954 in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

In 1997, Peggy married Carlyle Royce "CR" Byford in Versailles, Ohio. Ms. Byford enjoyed life to the fullest with CR in small-town Ohio, the bright lights of Vegas, on a ranch in Texas, and a brief visit to Alaska.

She is survived by son, Ryan Hannan, his wife, Wendi, and grandsons, Joshua and Oliver, of Bentonville, Ark.; brother Michael Weeks of Ansonia, Ohio; sister, Mary Anspach of Lebanon, Penn.; brother, Lee Weeks of Conrad, Iowa; step-brother Kevin Weeks of New Mexico; and half-brother, Bob Weeks of Greenville, Ohio.

Ms Byford was preceded in death by her spouse, Carlyle Royce "CR" Byford; mother, Dorothy Ann (Ashley) Shirley; father, William Stanley Weeks; step-brother, Kurt Weeks Sr; and half-brother, Bill Weeks.

Memorials may be made to your local women's or homeless shelter.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home, Bentonville. Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com