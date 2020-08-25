1/
Peggy (Swabb) Nealeigh
1940 - 2020
GREENVILLE — Peggy (Swabb) Nealeigh, Age 80, of Greenville, originally of Arcanum, went home to be with the Lord August 24, 2020, at Rest Haven Nursing Home, after a long battle with MS.

She was born in Van Buren Township, Darke County, Ohio, on March 2, 1940, to the late Lester and Myra (Seman) Fourman. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Swabb.

Peggy was an amazing woman who loved to make people laugh and smile. She ran the Casual Beauty Shop in Arcanum for 50 years. She loved to cook and bake. She started the MS support group in Darke Co. and was twice named "MS woman of the year" from the Western Ohio Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis. She avidly supported the youth in Arcanum, did ceramics, loved to sing in the choir, and was a member of the Potsdam United Methodist Church. She was president of the Rest Haven Residents Society, and worked with the activities department at Rest Haven. She helped her husband run Oscar Swabb Excavating and Hauling.

"Don't grieve. I lived everyday as it was my last. I was happy and made people laugh every day. That was my goal in life, to make people happy. I loved everyone. So don't cry. I am just a 'Heart Beat Away.' I know I am with Jesus."

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Melissa "Missi" Preston of Bradford, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua (Rielynne) Preston of Pitsburg, Ohio, Derek (Kaley) Preston of Union City, Ohio, Lindsey (Troy) Rehmert of San Antonio, Tex.; great-grandchildren, William Alvarez, Zoe DeHut, Avery DeHut, Mackenzie Preston, Zakkary Preston, Sawyer Preston, Sadie Preston, baby girl Preston, Elizabeth Rehmert, and Maverick Rehmert; sisters, Martha (Ronnie) Dickey of Wayne Lakes, Ohio, and Kim (Dan) Smith of New Madison, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Evelyn (JH) May and Betty Swabb; numerous nieces nephews and great-nieces and nephews; honorary family, Mary Broadnicki; aunt Evelyn (Gene) Hefelfinger.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH, 45304. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the MS Society or Rest Haven Activities Department. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
AUG
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
Funeral services provided by
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
