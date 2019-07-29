GREENVILLE — Peggy Warner, 55, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019, at 6:59 a.m. at her residence. She was born May 25, 1964, in Chester Park, Pa. the daughter of the late Paul and Barbara (Hess) Marker. Peggy worked as a para professional at Greenville City Schools.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her stepson, Tyler Warner; and her father in law, Jack Warner.

She is survived by her husband, Todd Warner of Greenville; her son, Joshua Marker of Versailles; her daughter, Danielle Marker of Omaha, Neb.; her step son, Nathan Myers of Arcanum; her grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with, Isaiah Myers, Jackson and Annabella Warner and Emily Marker; her mother-in- law, Roberta Warner of Greenville; her brother, Joe Marker; her sister, Teresa Ramge; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday Aug. 1, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Resurrection Community Center Backpack Program. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com